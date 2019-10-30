Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,670.4% in the second quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,040,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,469,000 after buying an additional 2,868,810 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $3,674,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 207.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. Nomura began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Bilibili from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of BILI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 2,549,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,203. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Bilibili Inc – has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $225.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.73 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

