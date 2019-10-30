Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for 0.4% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 85,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,641,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,266. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $350,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,449.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $667,946.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $843,091.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,692 shares of company stock worth $32,862,319. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

