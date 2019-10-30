Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,225.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $429,680.00 and $2,225.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00212346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.01461664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00028050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00116276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,190,092,160 coins and its circulating supply is 988,297,160 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

