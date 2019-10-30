Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 103,827 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,827 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $39,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,256,000 after buying an additional 8,307,253 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,915,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,985,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,573,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,727,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,842,000 after buying an additional 71,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of CTSH opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $67,794.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $29,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.