Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 41,143 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $29,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,322,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,803,000 after buying an additional 159,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,376,000 after buying an additional 503,411 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,653,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 707.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,035,000 after buying an additional 2,382,825 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

