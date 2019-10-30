Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.20% of AmerisourceBergen worth $34,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 399,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 123.2% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 33.9% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 63,478 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 35.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,253,851.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,506 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,050. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.