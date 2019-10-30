Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $31.22 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,287 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Fastenal worth $31,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,031 shares of company stock worth $6,250,224. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their price target on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

