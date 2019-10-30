Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 46,578 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,578 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $33,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7,920.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985,980 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,020,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,624,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,799,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,043,000 after acquiring an additional 192,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

