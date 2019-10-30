Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,998 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 487,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 65,584 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 437,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Greif by 178.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 231,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Greif by 19.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at $3,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEF opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

