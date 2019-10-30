Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CFO Sells $1,328,654.60 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CFO John C. Rickel sold 12,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,328,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,042,574.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John C. Rickel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $882,200.00.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

