GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRUB. BNP Paribas cut GrubHub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut GrubHub from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded GrubHub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $100.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of GRUB traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,131,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,561. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $97.96.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $40,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $155,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,251 shares of company stock valued at $791,483. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 4.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 44.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 14.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.