GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.04.

NYSE GRUB opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $40,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,251 shares of company stock worth $791,483 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

