GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,131,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,561. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $97.96.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $39,616.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $111,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $111,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,251 shares of company stock worth $791,483. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

