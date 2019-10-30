GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered GrubHub from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GrubHub from $78.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.92.

GrubHub stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 28,131,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $111,913.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $111,913.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $40,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,251 shares of company stock worth $791,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in GrubHub by 4.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 44.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GrubHub by 14.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

