GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $40.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.92.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GrubHub stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,131,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,561. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.96.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.90%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,251 shares of company stock worth $791,483. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in GrubHub by 4.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 44.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 14.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.