Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Shares of GGAL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 1,021,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.07 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 41.32% and a net margin of 25.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.