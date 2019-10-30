GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading Up 10.4%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares were up 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.99, approximately 1,241,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 989,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,745,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

