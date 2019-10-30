Guardian Investment Management Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guardian Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,370 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

