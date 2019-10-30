Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,083,000 after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $6,902,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

In other news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 1,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $139,881.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,503 shares in the company, valued at $801,170.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clifton Thomas Weatherford sold 9,651 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $1,048,581.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,047.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,252 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $113.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $207.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

