H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 64.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,402 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,179,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,765,000 after buying an additional 182,078 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in H & R Block by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,274,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,229,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in H & R Block by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,129,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,685,000 after buying an additional 1,038,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,662,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,237,000 after buying an additional 958,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter.

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Northcoast Research lowered H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,673. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.24. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 305.29% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

