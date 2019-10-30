Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein Sells 100 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $12,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haemonetics alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, Dan Goldstein sold 1,456 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $175,185.92.

On Friday, August 9th, Dan Goldstein sold 475 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $63,284.25.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average is $115.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.