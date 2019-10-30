Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hain Celestial’s shares have increased in the past three months. We expect the company to deliver an above-average performance in the near term, courtesy of its focus on transformation strategy that benefited the fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results. The strategy is aimed at simplifying portfolio, solidifying key capacities, enhancing margins, reviving top-line growth and improving cash flows. To this end, the company concluded the sale of Sunspire to focus on areas with better potential. Also, Hain Celestial is well on track with Project Terra, which aims at cutting costs. However, the company’s top and bottom lines have been declining year over year. In the fourth quarter, earnings were hit by soft sales due to weakness in most regions. Currency woes also remained a deterrent. Management expects the top line to shrink in fiscal 2020.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAIN. Barclays cut their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

HAIN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 42,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,217. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $557.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $507,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 175.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 178,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

