Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 19,173 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.90. 214,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.