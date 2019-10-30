Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 12,557 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Hill-Rom worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.22. 21,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,587. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.82 and a 52-week high of $109.18.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at $856,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.