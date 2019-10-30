Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Hanover Insurance Group makes up about 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.37% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $20,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In related news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $979,529.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $89,708.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,725. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,576. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.57. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.16.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

