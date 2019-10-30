Hancock Whitney Corp Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,616,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 81.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,183.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 484.9% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 58,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 48,438 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $314,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293.

A traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.76. 25,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,766. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

