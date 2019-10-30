Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $29.23 Million in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,226,000. L3Harris makes up 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total transaction of $27,887,600.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total value of $22,143,636.64. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.20. 59,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,620. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.98.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

