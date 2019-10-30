Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

HNGR opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. Hanger has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

In other Hanger news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $55,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,648,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,222,508 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,711,000 after acquiring an additional 475,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 1,805.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 413,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,302 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 299,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,898 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 191,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

