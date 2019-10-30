Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,924,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Equinix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,559,000 after buying an additional 50,121 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura lifted their target price on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.15.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.57, for a total value of $1,076,922.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $571.77. 7,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,810. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $335.29 and a 12-month high of $609.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $566.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.