Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $281,643,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 157.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,071,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,619,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,446,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,404,000 after purchasing an additional 195,316 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.21.

NYSE:AVB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,026. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.