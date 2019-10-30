Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cummins by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.38. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $180.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.49.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

