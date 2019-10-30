Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.36 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 357,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 179,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 190,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,703. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

In related news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,020. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

