Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 565 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,841 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $482,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

EA traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.60. 146,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,751. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $108.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

