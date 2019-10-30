Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 791 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after buying an additional 509,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,582,000 after buying an additional 862,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,720,000 after buying an additional 186,308 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 523,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,694,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 958.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,274,000 after buying an additional 410,139 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,435.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $241,319.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,509.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,651 shares of company stock worth $2,797,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $436.47. 4,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.41. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $318.33 and a fifty-two week high of $446.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $479.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.21.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

