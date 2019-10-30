Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €48.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTDI. Macquarie set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €41.91 ($48.73).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €28.13 ($32.71) on Monday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a fifty-two week high of €41.35 ($48.08). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.