Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $715.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.84 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HE stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $251,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Micah A. Kane sold 2,800 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $124,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

