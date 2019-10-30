HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 802,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 303,266 shares.The stock last traded at $2.35 and had previously closed at $2.20.

HCHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of HC2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. HC2 had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.20 million. Analysts expect that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 54,024 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 143,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

