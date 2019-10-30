H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 394,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,942. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

