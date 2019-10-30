Head to Head Analysis: HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) versus Textmunication Holdgings (NYSE:TXHD)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HubSpot and Textmunication Holdgings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 7 15 0 2.68 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A

HubSpot currently has a consensus target price of $198.72, indicating a potential upside of 26.28%. Given HubSpot’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Risk & Volatility

HubSpot has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.51, indicating that its stock price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HubSpot and Textmunication Holdgings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $512.98 million 13.04 -$63.82 million ($1.02) -154.28 Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 2.48 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Textmunication Holdgings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -9.92% -7.93% -3.01% Textmunication Holdgings -272.20% -10,608.46% -592.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HubSpot beats Textmunication Holdgings on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company markets its products through inbound go-to-market approach, marketing agency, and sales partners. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

