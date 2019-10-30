Head to Head Review: LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) vs. WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB)

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) and WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

This table compares LegacyTexas Financial Group and WCF Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegacyTexas Financial Group $464.22 million 4.74 $154.18 million $2.90 15.45 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.11 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

LegacyTexas Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

LegacyTexas Financial Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LegacyTexas Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. LegacyTexas Financial Group pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LegacyTexas Financial Group and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegacyTexas Financial Group 0 6 0 0 2.00 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

LegacyTexas Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $42.39, suggesting a potential downside of 5.40%. Given LegacyTexas Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LegacyTexas Financial Group is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares LegacyTexas Financial Group and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegacyTexas Financial Group 31.86% 12.61% 1.48% WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05%

Summary

LegacyTexas Financial Group beats WCF Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans; permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences; construction and land loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and title services. As of January 23, 2018, the company had 3 administrative offices, 44 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a Warehouse Purchase Program office located in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.