HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in HealthStream by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HealthStream by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $906.46 million, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSTM. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

