Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $147.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. 321,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

In other news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $994,161.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,705,877.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

