HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches Market Cap of $220.14 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $220.14 million and $432,905.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00008204 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003444 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001817 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051161 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,330,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.