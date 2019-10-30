Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175-1.187 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.89-3.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial raised Herbalife Nutrition from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. 132,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

