Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $122.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $406.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

