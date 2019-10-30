HEROcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,855.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $472,708.00 and $3,855.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00217754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.01470445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00118131 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,637,961 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

