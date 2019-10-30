Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,920,000 after buying an additional 537,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 60.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,363,000 after buying an additional 1,589,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Hershey by 145.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,972,000 after buying an additional 1,612,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 6.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,137,000 after buying an additional 149,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average of $142.26. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.57.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,985,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,672. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

