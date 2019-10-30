HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) Shares Up 102.3%

HighCom Global Security Inc (OTCMKTS:HCGS)’s share price shot up 102.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 5,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

HighCom Global Security Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCGS)

HighCom Global Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires.

