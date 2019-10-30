Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $18,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRC opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $109.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

