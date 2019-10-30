Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,208.56

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,208.56 and traded as high as $1,338.85. Hill & Smith shares last traded at $1,325.00, with a volume of 20,958 shares changing hands.

HILS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,246.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,208.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 10.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

